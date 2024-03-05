The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target to $28.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HUN. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Huntsman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.55.

Get Huntsman alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUN

Huntsman Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of HUN stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.94. 167,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,965,137. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 48.81 and a beta of 1.11. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.52 and a 200 day moving average of $24.74.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Huntsman will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntsman

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,441,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,766,000 after acquiring an additional 215,413 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,214,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $256,681,000 after buying an additional 210,754 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,379,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,455,000 after buying an additional 183,734 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Huntsman by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,463,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,717,000 after purchasing an additional 152,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Huntsman by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,719,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,540,000 after purchasing an additional 28,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.