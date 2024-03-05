The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Short Interest Update

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,800 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the January 31st total of 202,800 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 91,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCKT. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in The Hackett Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in The Hackett Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FMR LLC raised its position in The Hackett Group by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCKT traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.71. 25,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,534. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The Hackett Group has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $26.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HCKT shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions. It offers Hackett Connect, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

