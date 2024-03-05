The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Now Covered by DA Davidson

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HAIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.50.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

HAIN opened at $9.27 on Friday. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.61. The stock has a market cap of $832.72 million, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.71.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.31 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hain Celestial Group

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.46 per share, for a total transaction of $47,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 58,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,603.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 31.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 13,987 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.