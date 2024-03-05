The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 3.0% of Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays upgraded Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HD

Home Depot Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $377.75. 1,802,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,043,967. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $385.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $358.18 and its 200 day moving average is $328.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $375.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 55.36%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.