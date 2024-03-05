The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by Kensico Capital Management Corp

Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 642,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,200 shares during the period. Progressive makes up 3.8% of Kensico Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Kensico Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Progressive worth $89,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Giverny Capital Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 501,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,849,000 after purchasing an additional 14,022 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,056,000 after purchasing an additional 47,658 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 4.9% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 155,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the second quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 32.5% during the third quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 16,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $196,334.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,098.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $93,251.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $196,334.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,098.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,485 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,896. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Progressive

Progressive Price Performance

PGR stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.86. The company had a trading volume of 916,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,323. The company has a market capitalization of $111.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $111.41 and a 1-year high of $193.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.92%.

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.