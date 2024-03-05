Thomas R. Scalf Sells 3,027 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Stock

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) President Thomas R. Scalf sold 3,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total value of $221,243.43. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 34,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,509,472.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Donaldson Stock Performance
Shares of DCI traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,703. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $73.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $876.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.34 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Donaldson Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donaldson
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 792.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DCI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Donaldson in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Donaldson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.
About Donaldson
Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.
