Thomas R. Scalf Sells 3,027 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Stock

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) President Thomas R. Scalf sold 3,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total value of $221,243.43. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 34,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,509,472.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Donaldson Stock Performance

Shares of DCI traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,703. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $73.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $876.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.34 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donaldson

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 792.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DCI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Donaldson in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Donaldson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

