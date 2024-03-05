ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 69.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TDUP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ThredUp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.67.

ThredUp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TDUP opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.65. ThredUp has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $4.39. The firm has a market cap of $253.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.63.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 60.76% and a negative net margin of 24.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ThredUp will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ThredUp news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 11,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $26,359.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 485,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,128.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ThredUp news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 11,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $26,359.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 485,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,128.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 30,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $64,745.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,710,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,902,402.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,416 shares of company stock worth $209,302 in the last three months. Insiders own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ThredUp by 266.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15,083 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in ThredUp by 52,547.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,035 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in ThredUp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in ThredUp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Featured Articles

