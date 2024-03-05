Thunder Brawl (THB) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $776,436.45

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. During the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be bought for $0.0414 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges. Thunder Brawl has a total market capitalization of $7.49 million and $776,436.45 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Thunder Brawl Profile

Thunder Brawl launched on January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.03920175 USD and is up 0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $475,688.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Brawl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Brawl using one of the exchanges listed above.

