Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Price Target Raised to $89.00 at Evercore ISI

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $87.00 to $89.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TDW. StockNews.com downgraded Tidewater from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Tidewater in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tidewater has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.25.

Tidewater Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TDW traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.82. 262,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,066. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.45. Tidewater has a 12-month low of $37.76 and a 12-month high of $85.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $302.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.46 million. Tidewater had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 13.37%. Tidewater’s revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tidewater will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tidewater

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Tidewater by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 341,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,657,000 after purchasing an additional 50,301 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Tidewater by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Condire Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,616,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the fourth quarter valued at about $983,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Tidewater by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

