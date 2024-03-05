Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

TDW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Tidewater in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Tidewater from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.25.

Tidewater Price Performance

NYSE:TDW traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,241. Tidewater has a fifty-two week low of $37.76 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.65 and a 200-day moving average of $66.45.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $302.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.46 million. Tidewater had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tidewater will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tidewater

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tidewater by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 341,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,657,000 after purchasing an additional 50,301 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Tidewater by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tidewater during the fourth quarter worth $20,616,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tidewater during the fourth quarter worth $983,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Tidewater by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tidewater

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

