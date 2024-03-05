Tigress Financial Raises monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target to $280.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Tigress Financial from $240.00 to $280.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.43% from the company’s current price.

MNDY has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on monday.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on monday.com in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on monday.com from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.64.

monday.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY traded down $10.42 on Tuesday, hitting $219.73. 482,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,960. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $205.64 and its 200 day moving average is $177.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of -3,123.84 and a beta of 1.18. monday.com has a 1-year low of $108.35 and a 1-year high of $239.22.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.33. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $202.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that monday.com will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On monday.com

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNDY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of monday.com by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 351,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,019,000 after acquiring an additional 66,471 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of monday.com by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of monday.com by 125.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of monday.com by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 407,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,602,000 after acquiring an additional 204,253 shares during the period. Finally, Aragon Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,722,000. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

