TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,128 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 31,395 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of TopBuild worth $16,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in TopBuild by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in TopBuild by 37.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in TopBuild by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Insider Activity at TopBuild

In related news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $374,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,967,602.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $374,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,967,602.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.60, for a total value of $936,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,034,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $312.00 to $387.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BLD

TopBuild Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of TopBuild stock traded down $4.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $399.49. The stock had a trading volume of 238,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $184.50 and a 1 year high of $416.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $379.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.10.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.91 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.