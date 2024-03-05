TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Price Target Raised to $450.00 at Benchmark

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Benchmark from $320.00 to $450.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

BLD has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial cut TopBuild from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $290.00 to $410.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Loop Capital upgraded TopBuild from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded TopBuild from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TopBuild from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $312.00 to $387.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on TopBuild from $368.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TopBuild presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $365.33.

TopBuild stock opened at $404.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $379.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.10. TopBuild has a 52 week low of $184.50 and a 52 week high of $416.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TopBuild will post 20.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.60, for a total transaction of $936,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,034,518. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TopBuild news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $374,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,602.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.60, for a total value of $936,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,830 shares in the company, valued at $25,034,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,974,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,113,072,000 after acquiring an additional 23,906 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,775,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $738,425,000 after acquiring an additional 29,572 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,617,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $605,200,000 after acquiring an additional 198,614 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,100,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,941,000 after acquiring an additional 133,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,006,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $267,671,000 after acquiring an additional 7,955 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

