Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Plans GBX 5.50 Dividend

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:TPK traded down GBX 26.60 ($0.34) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 718.80 ($9.12). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,055. Travis Perkins has a 12 month low of GBX 684.80 ($8.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,016.50 ($12.90). The company has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,096.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 781.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 788.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company supplies tools and building materials. It also distributes pipeline related products, as well as provides heating solutions. In addition, the company engages in civils and drainage related services.

