Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Plans GBX 5.50 Dividend

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Travis Perkins Stock Performance
Shares of LON:TPK traded down GBX 26.60 ($0.34) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 718.80 ($9.12). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,055. Travis Perkins has a 12 month low of GBX 684.80 ($8.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,016.50 ($12.90). The company has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,096.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 781.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 788.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.42.
Travis Perkins Company Profile
