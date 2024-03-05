Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,840 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,339 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Range Resources from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Range Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Range Resources from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Range Resources from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Range Resources Trading Up 0.6 %

Range Resources stock opened at $32.34 on Tuesday. Range Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $22.72 and a 12 month high of $37.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.83.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $941.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.25 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 25.82%. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.04%.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

