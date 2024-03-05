Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,663 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in THOR Industries by 889.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in THOR Industries by 127.2% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in THOR Industries by 123.6% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in THOR Industries in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 343.9% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $383,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 98,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,309,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

THOR Industries Price Performance

THO stock opened at $127.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.70. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.50 and a 12 month high of $129.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

THO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

About THOR Industries

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

