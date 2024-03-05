Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stock Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in News were worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of News during the third quarter worth about $253,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in News by 35.9% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 72,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 19,046 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in News in the third quarter worth about $496,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in News by 6.3% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in News by 489.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 312,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after buying an additional 259,692 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of News from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Macquarie raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

News Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of News stock opened at $25.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 64.83 and a beta of 1.33. News Co. has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. News had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 4.14%. News’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

News Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Further Reading

