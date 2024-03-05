Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $3.19 Million Stock Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SITE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 186.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Insider Transactions at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.29, for a total value of $1,532,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,044,014.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Up 1.9 %

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $175.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.81 and a 12-month high of $176.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.35 and a 200 day moving average of $153.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30 and a beta of 1.54.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Loop Capital lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $121.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $170.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.