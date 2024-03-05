Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $3.24 Million Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 25,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 67.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 97,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after buying an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 60.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 621,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,471,000 after buying an additional 233,368 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the third quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 949,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,803,000 after purchasing an additional 69,062 shares during the period. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jonathan F. Foster bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.49 per share, with a total value of $58,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,030.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonathan F. Foster purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.49 per share, with a total value of $58,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,030.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter T. Thomas purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $112,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BERY. Barclays dropped their price target on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BERY

Berry Global Group Price Performance

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $57.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.34. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $69.93.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.66%.

About Berry Global Group

(Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.