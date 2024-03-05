Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Primerica were worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Primerica in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Primerica by 13,200.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Primerica in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Primerica by 74.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Primerica in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Primerica from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Primerica from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.20.

Primerica Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE PRI opened at $249.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.15. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.68 and a 12-month high of $254.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). Primerica had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $726.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 18.89%.

Primerica announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $425.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $302,535.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,100,283. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

