Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LAMR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 106.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 25.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 23.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 10.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 11.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $116.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.50. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $77.21 and a 52-week high of $117.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.48 and a 200 day moving average of $96.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.49). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 41.88%. The business had revenue of $555.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on LAMR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.