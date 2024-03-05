Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 3,193 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,021 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 3,193 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,460,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 937.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,576,101 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 202.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,126,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $59,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,044 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4,609.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,441,344 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,739 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $951,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on BEN. StockNews.com downgraded Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 22,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $643,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,978.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

NYSE BEN opened at $27.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.88 and a 12-month high of $30.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.26%.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

