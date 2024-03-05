Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 470 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,445 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Paylocity in the second quarter worth about $101,952,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,181,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at $86,063,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,399,000 after acquiring an additional 236,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Paylocity by 1,749.5% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 187,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,467,000 after acquiring an additional 177,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 24,504 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $4,299,716.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,587,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,383,899.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 24,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $4,299,716.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,587,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,383,899.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total value of $228,858.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,582,827.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Paylocity from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Paylocity from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Paylocity from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target (down from $240.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.47.

PCTY stock opened at $170.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.87. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $139.40 and a 52 week high of $230.52.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $326.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.34 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 12.96%. On average, analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

