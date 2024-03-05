TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Raises Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

TriCo Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.9% annually over the last three years. TriCo Bancshares has a payout ratio of 35.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TriCo Bancshares to earn $3.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBK traded up $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.21. 48,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,043. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.52. TriCo Bancshares has a 1 year low of $28.66 and a 1 year high of $51.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $131.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.30 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 23.49%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCBK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,334,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,517,000 after acquiring an additional 27,432 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,418,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,770,000 after acquiring an additional 52,760 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,269,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,824,000 after buying an additional 35,630 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 5.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 942,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,279,000 after buying an additional 49,541 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 9.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 939,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,614,000 after buying an additional 84,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

