Tritax Big Box REIT’s (BBOX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 155 ($1.97) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Tritax Big Box REIT Stock Performance

Tritax Big Box REIT Increases Dividend

Tritax Big Box REIT stock opened at GBX 148.80 ($1.89) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 160.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 150.77. The stock has a market cap of £2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.61, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.36, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.05. Tritax Big Box REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 121.80 ($1.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 173 ($2.20).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a GBX 2.05 ($0.03) dividend. This is a boost from Tritax Big Box REIT’s previous dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -1,372.55%.

About Tritax Big Box REIT

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (Tritax Big Box or the Company) is the UK's specialist in logistics real estate with the UK's largest investment portfolio and largest logistics-focused land platform. Tritax Big Box is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development.

