Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,746 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $17,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its position in Marriott International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAR. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.80.

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ MAR traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $247.87. 160,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,146. The company has a market capitalization of $74.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $237.09 and its 200-day moving average is $213.99. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.56 and a 52-week high of $252.17.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

Marriott International declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 37,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total value of $9,006,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,286. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 37,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total transaction of $9,006,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,286. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $4,969,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,188,899.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,603 shares of company stock valued at $30,083,827. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

