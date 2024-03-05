Truist Financial Corp Decreases Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,106 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $17,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 10.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,467,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 83,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after acquiring an additional 30,923 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,435,000 after buying an additional 48,029 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of LBRDK traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.02. 133,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,466. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $56.49 and a 12-month high of $95.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LBRDK shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

See Also

