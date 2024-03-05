Truist Financial Corp Has $18.20 Million Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,465,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,492 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $18,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Ford Motor by 275.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 81,783 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Ford Motor by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,509,000 after buying an additional 47,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Ford Motor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,537,000 after buying an additional 16,498 shares in the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John Douglas Field acquired 182,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,957,944.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

F traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $12.62. 11,284,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,638,332. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.64. The stock has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on F shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.81.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

