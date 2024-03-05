Truist Financial Corp Has $19.65 Million Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 34.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,080 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Progressive were worth $19,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,918,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,813,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,643 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Progressive by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,956,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,303,427,000 after acquiring an additional 560,479 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,341,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,497,374,000 after acquiring an additional 361,856 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 4.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,754,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,291,249,000 after acquiring an additional 403,527 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Progressive by 10.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,916,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $963,463,000 after acquiring an additional 655,706 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.51. 196,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,286,199. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.35. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $111.41 and a 52 week high of $193.95.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 12.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $196,334.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,098.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $196,334.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,098.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $5,645,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,859.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,485 shares of company stock worth $9,067,896 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.67.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

