Truist Financial Corp Has $20.18 Million Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,305 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.20% of Globe Life worth $20,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Globe Life in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE GL traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.10. The stock had a trading volume of 37,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,541. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.28 and its 200-day moving average is $117.98. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.70. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.23 and a 52 week high of $132.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. Globe Life had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jane Buchan sold 1,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,995,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 2,524 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total value of $306,337.88. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jane Buchan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,995,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,003 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,489. Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GL. StockNews.com raised shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GL

Globe Life Profile

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.