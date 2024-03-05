Truist Financial Corp Has $21.57 Million Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $21,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 71.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $6.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $564.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.50 and a 52 week high of $583.39. The stock has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $549.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $496.45.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total transaction of $4,704,586.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,815.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total transaction of $4,704,586.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,815.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,160 shares of company stock worth $30,943,508 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IDXX. Piper Sandler cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

