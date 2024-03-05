Truist Financial Corp Has $23.99 Million Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,581 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $23,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 24.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,085,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $386,894,000 after acquiring an additional 815,083 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 30,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 448,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,476,000 after acquiring an additional 12,742 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 319,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,293,000 after acquiring an additional 14,824 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 9,489 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total value of $938,651.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,445 shares in the company, valued at $8,847,899.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $711,729.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,460.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 9,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total value of $938,651.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,445 shares in the company, valued at $8,847,899.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,802 shares of company stock valued at $4,549,606 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $101.76. 291,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,815,875. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.87 and a 200 day moving average of $95.26. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $81.24 and a 52 week high of $102.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LYB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Vertical Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

