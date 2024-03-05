Truist Financial Corp Purchases 12,700 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,978 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Devon Energy worth $19,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pickering Energy Partners raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

Devon Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

DVN traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,386,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,131,998. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $56.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.32 and its 200-day moving average is $45.84.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.72%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

