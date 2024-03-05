Truist Financial Corp Purchases 2,998 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $25,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at $773,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,177,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,899,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $552,651,000 after buying an additional 121,057 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on VLO. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.62.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $146.06. 338,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,321,675. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $104.18 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.53.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.31%.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.