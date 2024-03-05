Truist Financial Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in ASML were worth $18,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ASML by 5,985.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,581,000 after purchasing an additional 26,035 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ASML by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 69,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,142,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its position in ASML by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 5,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ASML from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $962.60.

ASML stock traded down $14.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $983.29. The stock had a trading volume of 346,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,705. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $563.99 and a 1-year high of $1,007.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $839.78 and a 200 day moving average of $714.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. ASML’s payout ratio is 24.59%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

