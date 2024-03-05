Truist Financial Corp Sells 21,423 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,423 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.10% of M&T Bank worth $21,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1,980.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on MTB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.71.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total value of $230,999.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,811.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 32,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $4,374,432.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,587,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,675 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total transaction of $230,999.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,811.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,993 shares of company stock worth $6,920,591. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE MTB traded up $1.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.57. 148,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,890. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $153.79. The firm has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.95%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

