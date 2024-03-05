Truist Financial Corp Sells 218 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,288 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $19,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.6% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,048 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Ross Stores by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,021 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 783 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 27,898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.06.

Ross Stores Stock Down 0.4 %

ROST traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.37. 481,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.71. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $151.12.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

