Truist Financial Corp Sells 45,383 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 45,383 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Ulta Beauty worth $24,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,236,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,993,538,000 after buying an additional 367,437 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,043,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $961,574,000 after buying an additional 45,487 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $717,932,000 after buying an additional 852,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,535,000 after buying an additional 465,616 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ULTA stock traded down $5.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $541.19. 70,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,772. The company has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $506.07 and its 200-day moving average is $448.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $368.02 and a 12 month high of $563.17.

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,327.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,327.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Loop Capital cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $530.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $537.48.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

