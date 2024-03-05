Truist Financial Corp Sells 46,946 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 893,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 46,946 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 1.09% of Trinity Industries worth $21,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRN. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Trinity Industries by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 383.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trinity Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In other news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 11,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $320,301.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 250,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,760,854. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TRN traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.78. The company had a trading volume of 27,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,515. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.91. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $28.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.37.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

