Truist Financial Increases DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $201.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $174.00 to $201.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DKS. Citigroup raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wedbush raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.48.

Shares of NYSE:DKS traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.84. 84,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,166. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.55. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $100.98 and a fifty-two week high of $182.22.

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $454,262.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,231,976.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9,735.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,239,273 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $243,140,000 after buying an additional 2,216,506 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $108,908,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,808 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $849,043,000 after acquiring an additional 644,609 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 169.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,774 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $31,564,000 after acquiring an additional 583,069 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 145.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 789,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $85,722,000 after acquiring an additional 467,243 shares during the period. 68.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

