Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TFC. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded Truist Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Truist Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.45 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.87.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Truist Financial

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.57. 511,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,826,396. Truist Financial has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $46.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.99, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.49 and its 200-day moving average is $32.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -192.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,952,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,354,805,000 after purchasing an additional 680,843 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,824,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,815,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,703 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,458,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $740,544,000 after acquiring an additional 526,889 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 12,034.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,700,000 after acquiring an additional 20,321,500 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,238,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $690,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.