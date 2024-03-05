Truist Financial Reiterates “Hold” Rating for International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT)

Truist Financial reissued their hold rating on shares of International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $32.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.00.

IGT stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.11. International Game Technology has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.73 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 166.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

