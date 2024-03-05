Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Shares Sold by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,545,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 112,148 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 5.81% of Trustmark worth $77,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRMK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,023,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,880,000 after acquiring an additional 395,082 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trustmark by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,571,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,299,000 after purchasing an additional 131,993 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Trustmark by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,011,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,088,000 after purchasing an additional 65,490 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,062,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,637,000 after buying an additional 461,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,451,000 after buying an additional 39,823 shares during the period. 65.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRMK stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.90. The company had a trading volume of 125,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,519. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.81. Trustmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.96 and a fifty-two week high of $29.45.

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Trustmark had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $189.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.95%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Trustmark from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Trustmark in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Trustmark from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Trustmark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

