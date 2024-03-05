Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stock Holdings Increased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 95.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $438.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $428.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $406.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.65, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.82. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.06 and a 52 week high of $454.74.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total transaction of $811,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,930,783.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total value of $811,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,930,783.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.84, for a total value of $722,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at $880,496.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,150 shares of company stock valued at $19,910,506. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TYL. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $457.86.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

