UBS Group Increases NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target to $96.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NTAP. Wedbush upped their price target on NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on NetApp from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.69.

NetApp Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $103.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11. NetApp has a 1 year low of $59.73 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.18.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 109.49% and a net margin of 15.21%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $75,141.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,547.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $75,141.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,547.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,242 shares of company stock worth $796,746 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NetApp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 6.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,741 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 41.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 98,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after acquiring an additional 28,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in NetApp in the first quarter valued at $465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Further Reading

