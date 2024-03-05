UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,247 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 22,140 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of UFP Industries worth $4,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in UFP Industries by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in UFP Industries by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in UFP Industries by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in UFP Industries by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in UFP Industries by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 11,377 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:UFPI traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $114.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,675. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.48. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $128.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.08 and its 200-day moving average is $109.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.38%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UFPI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UFP Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

