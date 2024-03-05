UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.
UMH Properties Price Performance
Shares of UMH stock opened at $16.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -107.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. UMH Properties has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $16.85.
UMH Properties Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -546.63%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
UMH Properties Company Profile
UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than UMH Properties
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Zoom Video Indicates Normalization Ends and Growth Resumes
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Hims & Hers Stock Rises On Stimulating Earnings Growth
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Jamie Dimon Quits Bitcoin: Bitcoin On Track To Hit $100K
Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.