UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

UMH Properties Price Performance

Shares of UMH stock opened at $16.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -107.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. UMH Properties has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $16.85.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -546.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

UMH Properties Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in UMH Properties by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 113,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 15,166 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 72,531 shares during the period. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

