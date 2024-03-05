Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 202.01% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.30.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Unicycive Therapeutics
Unicycive Therapeutics Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Unicycive Therapeutics
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $2,985,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $2,984,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.
About Unicycive Therapeutics
Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Unicycive Therapeutics
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Lemonade Stock: Unusual Call Volume Highlights Sweet Trade
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Is UnitedHealth Group Stock a Strong Buy or a Falling Knife?
- Trading Halts Explained
- Cathie Wood Likes UiPath Stock Over NVDA, Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.