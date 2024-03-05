Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 202.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

Get Unicycive Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Unicycive Therapeutics

Unicycive Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Unicycive Therapeutics

Unicycive Therapeutics stock opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.69. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $2.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $2,985,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $2,984,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

About Unicycive Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.