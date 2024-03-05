UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Shares Sold by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management decreased its stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 242.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,811,000 after buying an additional 245,102 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst in the second quarter worth about $22,256,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst in the fourth quarter worth about $27,552,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst in the fourth quarter worth about $26,359,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in UniFirst by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 484,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,573,000 after purchasing an additional 61,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Price Performance

Shares of UNF stock traded down $1.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,766. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.61. UniFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $150.50 and a 1-year high of $199.11.

UniFirst Dividend Announcement

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.20. UniFirst had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $593.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 22.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP William Masters Ross sold 2,282 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.27, for a total transaction of $399,966.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares in the company, valued at $707,039.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on UNF. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of UniFirst from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.50.

UniFirst Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

