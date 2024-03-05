Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on UNP. TD Cowen upped their target price on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $249.67.

UNP traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $254.77. 156,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,343,803. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.37. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $258.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682,419 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Union Pacific by 14.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,345,897 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,730,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,189 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,429,882 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,333,184,000 after purchasing an additional 265,117 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Union Pacific by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,983,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,860,303,000 after purchasing an additional 883,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,832,127,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

